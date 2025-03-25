Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $154,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $281.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

