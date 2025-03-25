CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $95,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,223,000 after purchasing an additional 277,922 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $134.04 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.