Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Raised to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 target price on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

CHWY opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $250,390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. This represents a 21.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,655,172 shares of company stock worth $310,353,221. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chewy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

