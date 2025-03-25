Prospect Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.8% of Prospect Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

