Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $198.14 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $198,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

D opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

