Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 97,932 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,932 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.