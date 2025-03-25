247,551 Shares in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Bought by Momentous Wealth Management Inc.

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 247,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,767,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up about 15.6% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

