CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,211 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,798,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,948,000 after purchasing an additional 670,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,323,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,255,000 after buying an additional 520,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after buying an additional 5,448,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,224,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,240,000 after buying an additional 3,538,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,209,000 after acquiring an additional 258,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 169.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

