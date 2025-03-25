Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,617 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $149,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,586 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

WBA stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

