NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NCR Voyix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,216,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

