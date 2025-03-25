Carrhae Capital LLP Sells 144,009 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Carrhae Capital LLP trimmed its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,009 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip accounts for about 2.0% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $23,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 100.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

