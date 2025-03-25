EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $293,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,629.59. This trade represents a 12.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,546.65. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

