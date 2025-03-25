Q4 EPS Estimates for South Bow Lifted by US Capital Advisors

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of South Bow in a research note issued on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for South Bow’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOBO. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:SOBO opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08. South Bow has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

