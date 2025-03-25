Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

