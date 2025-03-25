EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,969 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.39. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

