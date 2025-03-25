URU Metals (LON:URU) Trading Up 65% – Still a Buy?

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) shot up 65% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.91 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09). 156,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 421% from the average session volume of 30,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

URU Metals Stock Up 125.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £148,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.12.

About URU Metals

(Get Free Report)

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.