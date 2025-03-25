62,805 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.