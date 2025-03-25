WorthPointe LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,007.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 871,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 829,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $13,144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 174,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $5,821,000.

BATS:UOCT opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

