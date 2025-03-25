EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $714,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $575.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $599.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

