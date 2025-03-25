599 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $291.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

