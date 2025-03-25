Prospect Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 146,445 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 146,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Prospect Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,131,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

