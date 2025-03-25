EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,297 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.3% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 280,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.92. The company has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $157.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

