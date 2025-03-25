Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $211.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

