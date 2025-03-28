Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target to $1.25

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.94. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

