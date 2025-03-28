Richtech Robotics (RR) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) is one of 24 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Richtech Robotics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Richtech Robotics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Richtech Robotics Competitors 103 382 470 16 2.41

Volatility & Risk

Richtech Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Richtech Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Richtech Robotics is more favorable than its peers.

Richtech Robotics has a beta of -7.94, indicating that its share price is 894% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics’ peers have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63% Richtech Robotics Competitors -198.06% -27.97% -18.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $4.39 million -$8.14 million -16.85 Richtech Robotics Competitors $1.28 billion $10.82 million -21.47

Richtech Robotics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Richtech Robotics. Richtech Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Richtech Robotics peers beat Richtech Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

