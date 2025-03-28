BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

NCLH opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after buying an additional 5,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,613,000 after acquiring an additional 621,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

