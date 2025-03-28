American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,656,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,870 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $43,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DOWLING & PARTN raised SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. The trade was a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.87. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

