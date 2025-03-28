Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.30. This represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.