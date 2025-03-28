Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLTR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

