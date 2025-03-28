Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $571.13 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.