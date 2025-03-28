D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

NASDAQ COYA opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DME Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 1,646,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 551,725 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

