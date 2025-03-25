Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Orla Mining (OLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Orla Mining (TSE: OLA) recently:

3/20/2025 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$14.50.

3/20/2025 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

3/19/2025 – Orla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/19/2025 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Orla Mining was given a new C$15.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.50.

2/26/2025 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

2/13/2025 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Orla Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating.

Orla Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 276.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$13.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.90.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.