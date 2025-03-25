abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) to Issue GBX 7.30 Dividend

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Stock Performance
Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 171.38 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.05. The company has a current ratio of 225.80, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 130.50 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.48 ($2.41).
abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that abrdn will post 15.2266152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save, and invest for the future.
Our purpose is to enable our clients to be better investors.
Our strategy is to deliver client-led growth. We are structured around three businesses – Investments, Adviser and interactive investor – focused on the changing needs of our clients.
The capabilities in our Investments business are built on the strength of our insight – generated from wide-ranging research, worldwide investment expertise and local market knowledge.
Our Adviser business provides financial planning solutions and technology for UK financial advisers, enabling them to create value for their businesses and their clients.
interactive investor, the UK’s second largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, enables individuals in the UK to plan, save and invest in the way that works for them.
abrdn.com
The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and investors may get back less than the amount invested.
