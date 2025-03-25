United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $666.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $705.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.15.

United Rentals stock opened at $647.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $695.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.81. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $585.27 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

