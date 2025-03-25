PKS Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.