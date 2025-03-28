Stephen P. Mawer Sells 3,655 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $47,076.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,514.16. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $13.45 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. TD Cowen cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

