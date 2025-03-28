Stephen P. Mawer Sells 3,655 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $47,076.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,514.16. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $13.45 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.
