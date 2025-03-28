CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) CAO Sells $53,490.90 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $53,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rodney Christo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,785.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $9.07 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

