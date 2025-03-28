Insider Selling: BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) CAO Sells 36,166 Shares of Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at $814,205.50. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BBAI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

