Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 652759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $886.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.31.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
