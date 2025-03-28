Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $167.91 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $167,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $298.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.72 and its 200 day moving average is $281.47. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

