Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BE opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 3.30. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Roth Capital upgraded Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy



Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

