Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.37), Zacks reports.

Super Hi International Price Performance

Shares of HDL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978. Super Hi International has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super Hi International stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.