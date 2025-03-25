CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Increases Dividend to GBX 17.60 Per Share

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 467.7% increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of LON CMCX traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.77). 288,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,657. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.80 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.51). The firm has a market cap of £594.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Fineberg bought 148,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £320,246.80 ($413,809.02). Insiders have acquired 149,350 shares of company stock worth $32,114,482 in the last ninety days. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCX

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.