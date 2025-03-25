UBS Group Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $86.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

KBH opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 101,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in KB Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after buying an additional 164,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

