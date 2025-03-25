Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.08

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 22.9% increase from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Empiric Student Property stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 83.45 ($1.08). 256,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,539. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of GBX 78.10 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of £552.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.96.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Empiric Student Property had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 65.69%. Analysts predict that Empiric Student Property will post 5.330033 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.