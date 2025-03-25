Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Announces GBX 3.40 Dividend

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Up 0.4 %
LON VIP traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 188.80 ($2.44). The stock had a trading volume of 51,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,571. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 197.91 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.74. The company has a market capitalization of £80.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.98.
About Value and Indexed Property Income
