Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Announces GBX 3.40 Dividend

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Up 0.4 %

LON VIP traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 188.80 ($2.44). The stock had a trading volume of 51,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,571. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 197.91 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.74. The company has a market capitalization of £80.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.98.

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

