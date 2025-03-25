Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON:MIG5 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 30 ($0.39). 7,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,578. The stock has a market cap of £66.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 0.13. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.89.

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 alerts:

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 0.13 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.