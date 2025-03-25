Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

