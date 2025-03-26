Adshares Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $20.61 million and $30,454.77 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.