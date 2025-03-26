JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JUGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.68 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 95.39%.

Shares of JUGI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 289 ($3.74). 171,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,212. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 275 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 380 ($4.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 295.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 308.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36.

It’s the small things that strengthen our economy

This trust aims to give investors access to the fast growing, innovative smaller companies that help drive the UK domestic economy. The trust is managed by a team dedicated to finding the most attractive high quality UK-listed smaller companies.

Distinctive investment process that focuses on stock characteristics.

Can include fledgeling and AIM stocks to boost returns.

Managed by dedicated smaller company experts in JPMorgan’s highly-respected European Equity Group.

Tight controls to manage the risks of smaller company investing.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc gives investors access to the fast growing, innovative smaller companies that help drive the UK domestic economy.

